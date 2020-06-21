Thunderstorms sweep across Poland

Fire crews were called out over 1,600 times after a string of storms with heavy rainfall ravaged parts of Poland on Sunday night.
Heavy rain and flooding hit a hospital in Szczyrzyc, Lesser Poland.Photo: PAP/Grzegorz Momot
Among the hardest hit were the regions of Silesia and Upper Silesia, and the central Mazowieckie province.
The call-outs were to remove fallen trees and pump water from flooded buildings, the national news agency PAP reported on Sunday.
Last night’s heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in a local hospital in Szczyrzyc, a town in Lesser Poland Province. The patients were moved to upper floors.
Also, over 2,000 households were still without power early Sunday afternoon after the storms rolled through the night.