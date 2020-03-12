Sports associations and cultural institutes cancel events due to coronavirus

Polish sports associations, as well as cultural institutions, cancel or suspend more and more events scheduled for the upcoming weeks, due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, known as the coronavirus.

Early champion

Already on Wednesday, the Polish Hockey League has announced that the rest of the season is cancelled. The champion of Poland will be GKS Tychy, which retained this title. The runner-up is Re-Plast Unia Oświęcim and the third place was awarded ex aequo to JKH GKS Jastrzębie and GKS Katowice.

The final classification of the season was based on the results of the quarter-finals and the regular season.

No handball competition until further notice

Both men and women’s handball highest league has been suspended until further notice, Superliga ltd. company, the organiser of the competitions announced on Thursday.

“Due to the development of the epidemic situation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and after following the recommendations of the Governmental Crisis Management team, Superliga Ltd, responsible for running the PGNiG Superliga and PGNiG Women Superliga decided to suspend the competition until further notice,” the organiser announced.

Basketball league suspended

Moreover, Polish men’s basketball highest league, Energa Basket Liga, will also be suspended. The Polish Basketball League (PLK SA), the organiser of this competition made such a decision on Thursday.

“The most important issue in a time of the coronavirus epidemics is the health of the players, clubs’ employees and supporters. This is why we made a difficult, but necessary decision about suspending the matches between March 12 and March 25. We hope that after this period, we will return to the competition and we will all enjoy great basketball matches,” Radosław Piesiewicz, the head of the Energa Basket Liga and Polish Basketball Association was quoted as saying.

Polish football not cancelled

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) decided on a special meeting on Thursday that matches of PKO BP Ekstraklasa, the First League and the Second League, three highest football competitions in Poland will still be held, although without an audience. However, the association stressed that the competitions might be finished after any round. The final classification will be based on the table after the last full round.

Simultaneously, PZPN suspended all matches of lower divisions as well as the youth competitions.

Juventus player infection confirmed

Daniele Rugani, a player of Italian Juventus FC club was tested positively for COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny is a member of this club.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” the club announced in a statement.

Facilities closed, events cancelled or postponed

On Wednesday, the government decided to close all nurseries, kindergartens, schools, universities, museums, theatres, philharmonics and cinemas for a two week period.

The Great Theatre – National Opera in Warsaw announced that the premiere of the new ballet, scheduled for March 20, is postponed for September.

People who bought tickets for many events, concerts, plays or displays can count on refund or the tickets for the new date.

Many events were cancelled or postponed. For example, two major craft beer festivals, Beer Geek Madness in Wrocław and Warsaw’s Beer Festival are rescheduled to take place in the latter part of the year.

As of Thursday 1 PM CET, more than 128,000 confirmed cases of infection of SARS-CoV-2 virus were recorded worldwide, including 49 in Poland. More than 4,700 of them were confirmed fatalities, including one in Poland.