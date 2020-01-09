Poland is the most pro-American country in the EU – poll

Europe, in general, holds a more positive opinion about German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, while in Poland, trust in US President Donald Trump has gone up for the third year in a row, according to the Pew Research Center.

The Gazeta Wyborcza daily published on Thursday the results of the survey carried out in 33 countries whose citizens had been asked about their opinion regarding the US and President Trump.

On average, the role of the US was positively assessed by 54 percent of those surveyed and negatively by 38 percent. President Trump was trusted by 29 percent and distrusted by 64 percent of the pollees.

The daily reported that in this context, Poland was the most pro-American country in Europe, with 51 percent having confidence in the US president and 79 percent supporting US politics. In terms of sentiment towards the US, Poland was only preceded by Israel (83 percent) and the Philippines (80 percent).

Gazeta Wyborcza added that Poland was the only country where the percentage of positive answers about Trump had gone up for the third year in a row (from 23 percent in 2017).